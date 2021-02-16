Khong-Chi-Mun student group in Isaan urges an end to violence

Khon Kaen – Student activists from across Isaan established themselves as the “Ratsadon Khong Chi Mun Group” today (Feb. 14, 2021) and gathered at both the Provincial Police Region 4 Headquarters and the Khon Kaen Provincial Police Division. Some of them carried an effigy that looked like a dead body to symbolize a victim of violence that occurred in Bangkok last night during the break up of a protest in Bangkok entitled, “Counting from one to a million; Return power to the people.”