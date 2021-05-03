Isaan Record website selected by the US Library of Congress as part of world history record

Khon Kaen – The Isaan Record received a message from the United States Library of Congress last week, saying that the Isaan Record website is part of the historical record. It requested that the website’s content be included in the Library’s collection.

The Library of Congress preserves important cultural artifacts and provides enduring access to them. The Library acquires, catalogs, preserves, and serves collection materials of historical importance to foster education and scholarship, extending to digital materials such as websites. The Library web archives are important because they contribute to the historical record, capturing information that could otherwise be lost.

The Library said that in addition to the Isaan Record website, it would also include public content on related sites, such as Facebook and YouTube. The LIbrary of Congress typically makes part of its collection available to the public and the remaining parts available to researchers.

Learn more at: https://www.loc.gov/programs/web-archiving/