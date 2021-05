“People are scared to express themselves because of this law. Writers are afraid to mention it, even in fiction, if it’s related to the king or the royal family”Teerapol Anmai, academic and artist criticized about Article 112.

Adithep Chanthet Atithep Chanthet is a videographer and journalist based in Northeast Thailand. He was a participant of The Isaan Journalism Project 2017 organized by The Isaan Record. He has been a regular contributor since 2017.