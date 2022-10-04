Story and photos by Ardchawit Inha

Additional photos by Siwakorn Mangkalakhiri

Read this story in Thai: https://theisaanrecord.co/2022/10/04/political-activists-against-prayuth-in-kk/

An army of Khon Kaen Police were on hand as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha surveyed the areas experiencing significant flooding, the prime minister’s first visit to the region after the Constitutional Court allowed him to continue in his position. Protesters were also on hand, holding signs like, “Flooding water, flooding debt, a false Prime Minister.”

Khon Kaen – Today (October 4) The Isaan Record went to Bueng Nong Khot in Ban Pet subdistrict, Mueang district, Khon Kaen province, to survey the flood situation before General Chan-o-cha arrived. The Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was planning to hear reports on how to solve the flooding in the area. The Prime Minister also planned to go to Khoksri and Bung Niam subdistricts afterward, as part of the government’s plans to visit flood victims in the province.

After Khon Kaen, the Prime Minister planned to go to Ubon Ratchathani Province. This is the first appearance of the prime minister after the Constitutional Court’s decision stating that the prime minister had not finished his eight-year term, a decision that has allowed him to retain his position.

Among the mass of security officials were hundreds of Khon Kaen police and nearby provinces to look after the security and safety at the site. At the same time, there were also many Khon Kaen activists holding signs like one reading, “Flooding water, flooding debt, a false Prime Minister.”

One local in Tha Pra subdistrict said, “Now, [we] have prepared ourselves and transferred our belongings from the first floor to the second floor [of our home]. We put our belongings in safe areas before the water flooded. If I can meet the prime minister, I want him to listen and see the whole situation for himself and see people’s real problems.”

A local from Don Bom village said, “At this moment, the situation of flooding in Don Bom village is critical. We have sustained severe damage–especially our crops–due to the water flooding more than 10 rai of our fields. We want the prime minister to help us solve these issues urgently before our crops and households are further damaged.”

Pumps at Bueng Nong Khot were accelerating the rate of drainage in a flooded area–between Chollada and Nantawan villages–prior to the prime minister’s arrival.