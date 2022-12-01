In less than three months, the Facebook vlog “Kaewsai: Daily Life Story” has reached over 70,000 followers. Kotchakorn Bualumlum, the owner of the page, posts videos about her daily life in three languages: English, Lao, and Thai. She has also not shied away from touching on historical and political matters. The Isaan Record was amazed and had to get the scoop on Kotchakorn’s success.

Written by: Russell Chapman

Photos by: Kotchakorn Bualumlum

Facebook is one of many social media platforms bloggers and vloggers alike choose nowadays to post their content and reach new audiences. One young woman’s unique language ability “accidentally” makes her an internet sensation. With over 70,000 followers in just over two months, Kotchakorn “Kaewsai” Bualumlum’s success is more than mesmerizing.

The Isaan Record has traveled to Na Khu district, Kalasin province, to meet Kotchakorn to learn more about what’s made her vlog so astonishing in such a short time. Kotchakorn has become a famous Isaan social media vlogger and is known for her Facebook page Kaewsai: Daily Life Story. She is from Charoen Sin District, Sakon Nakhon, and is now a student teacher at ฺBan Na Khu Pattana School in Na Khu District, Kalasin Province.

“I have always enjoyed telling stories and recording funny videos,” says Kotchakorn. “People recommended that I make a Facebook page because they thought I would instantly become famous. I didn’t think my page would actually become popular, but it did. I never expected my vlog to reach over 70,000 followers in two months!”

Kotchakorn’s videos have captivated people across Thailand and the world with her unique ability to switch between three languages in the videos she creates. Most of her videos have subtitles in English and Thai for people to practice listening and reading skills as they watch. When she doesn’t put in subtitles, she always describes her post in English and Thai, sometimes written in Isaan with Thai letters.

Kotchakorn’s videos don’t just reach young people involved in political movements in Isaan at the moment; they also engage with the elderly. Something new for young vloggers and their content.

“What’s interesting about the analytics from my Facebook page is that I have people from all backgrounds watching,” says Kotcahkorn. “You’d think that the people watching my videos the most are young people because of my content, but it’s actually 30- to 45-year-olds. After middle-aged people and young people, elders over 65 are my third biggest audience.”

What’s perhaps even more intriguing about her videos is the variety of their content. Kotchakorn creates videos about her daily life, such as planting peanuts near her family’s rice fields to doing language comparison videos like this one at her school. She also creates videos addressing social and political issues, such as inequality and injustice, especially between Isaan and the rest of Thailand.

“I want my content to focus on my daily life in Isaan,” she says, “I like to tell people about my region, the language, culture, and other issues affecting Isaan, like the inequalities in the education system between Isaan and other places in Thailand.”

She wants Isaan to be understood more positively. “Isaan is an area where food, culture, language, and everything is extremely cool and valuable–it’s really colorful. I want to share these stories [about Isaan] on social media.”

Kotchakorn is also a political activist. Some of her videos cover topics of forgotten history, such as the murder of Chit Phumisak, a Thai intellectual and revolutionary killed by local government officials. In this video, Kotchakorn collaborates with attendees at a commemorative event for the remembrance of Chit Phumisak.

Kotchakorn at a memorial event in remembrance of martyr Chit Phumisak on May 5, 2022

Kotchakorn has also been a citizen reporter for The Isaan Record and appeared as a guest speaker for The Voters, a media outlet campaigning for social and political change in Thailand associated with Change.org. She avidly supports human rights and political and social activism in Isaan.

Education that changes minds and lives

The Isaan Record asked Kotchakorn about her goals and vision for her page and what continues to motivate her to produce her videos. Her response was instant: “storytelling and educating others.” But her page started with more humble aims.

“At first, I wasn’t very serious about my page,” says Kotchakorn. “After the third or fourth month, so many people were following my page; now, there are 73,000-75,000 followers. I decided it had to be a place where people could learn about [Isaan] culture and language and gradually insert topics of history, politics, and social problems, too.”

It was then that Kotchakorn knew she would play a role and become an influencer who could educate people about Isaan. It may even be the reason why she chose to pursue education for her undergraduate studies and decided to become a teacher.

“My motivation for my page comes from my passion for storytelling,” says Kotchakorn. “I want to tell stories about my area. I want to teach Isaan language and culture and about my region’s problems and other interests. Isaan is full of structural problems from the state’s policy. Just like the lack of basic public welfare, public health, transportation, and education.”

Kotchakorn says that she has “always been a person who enjoys reading history and politics,” which motivates her to make her videos. “In Isaan, there is a lot of content about history and politics in many places, and I wanted to show this in my videos on my page.”

Kotchakorn also enjoys using humor in her videos. “I thought it would be interesting to cover these historical and political topics in a fun way that is easy for people in society to understand the problems affecting Isaan,” says Kotchakorn.

Kotchakorn posing in front of the Tiang Sirikhan Memorial in Sakon Nakhon Province

Another way that she makes her videos engaging is by using her command of English, Lao, and Thai in her videos. She says that speaking three languages “is challenging” and “creates a new experience for the listener to practice three languages at the same time.”

“The reason I choose to speak three languages in my videos is because I want my content–my channel–to be unique and different from other channels that only speak one language,” says Kotchakorn. “I want to convey my native language as being cool–speaking Isaan is beautiful. I want people in rural areas to be proud of their language.”

One time while checking the comments on her post, Kotchakorn was surprised to learn how many city-dwellers misunderstand the rural areas. “Someone once commented on a post of mine that read, ‘There are still places that aren’t developed yet in Isaan? What about Udon, Khon Kaen, or Khorat?’” says Kotchakorn. “I thought to myself, ‘of course! There are rural areas everywhere–not just in Isaan.’” With comments like these, Kotchakorn hopes to continue illuminating other lights for people about Isaan.

What direction does Kotchakorn plan to take for “Kaewsai: Daily Life Story?” “I want this page to be a place of learning for everybody regardless of age,” she says. People will continue to watch her video clips “because of political content, to learn English, and to watch funny and entertaining videos.”

Exchange in America

Recently, Kotchakorn had the opportunity to travel to America on a five-week exchange program, “Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Academic Fellows Program,” under the theme of civic engagement. While in the YSEALI program, she studied at Kennesaw State University (KSU).

Kotchakorn receiving a certificate of completion of the YSEALI program at KSU



In her classwork at KSU, she had a required discussion session, which was different because Thai schools don’t often have discussion classes. “Our professor would actively listen to our responses,” says Kotchakorn. “It was great to exchange thoughts and perceptions with classmates from diverse backgrounds.” In her free time during the program, she continued to create videos updating her followers like this one.

What stuck out the most from her experience at KSU with the YSEALI program was learning about African American history and civil and human rights in the American South.

“I learned and saw how important the freedom of speech is in America–it’s a fundamental human right—and everyone can criticize and express their opinions freely,” says Kotchakorn.

Kotchakorn meeting other young people from ASEAN countries on her way to KSU, featured in this video

To Kotchakorn, studying in America was a “spectacular experience,” and she commented on her observations at KSU. “They treat everyone equally there. You don’t feel like a third-class citizen when you’re walking on the street. You feel like you’re an equal human being,” says Kotchakorn. “Which is different from my own country where I feel like I am treated differently [for being from Isaan].”

Some words for the new generation

What does Kotchakorn want to say to her followers? “What I want to tell my followers is that your voice is really important. Raise your voice. Nothing will happen or change when you stay silent [if you] don’t comment or show your thoughts and opinions on issues. We all have a part in voicing our opinions on issues affecting our home [Isaan].”

Kotchakorn’s message to the younger generation: “When we have something that we want to move or change in society, [we have to] have the courage to come out and talk about the issue. If it isn’t us, then who will it be? This is our generation.”