The province of Sakon Nakhon has long been stigmatized as the “land of dog eaters.” In fact, the culture behind consuming dog meat exists across Asia. Historically, Sakon Nakhon city was the nexus of the dog meat trade with exports to neighboring countries. Dogs in the countryside were commonly traded for a water container or wash tub before being transported to other countries.

The Isaan Record explores the reasons why the image of Sakon Nakhon is still tied to dog eating until today.