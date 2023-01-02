Picking berries or other wild fruits in Europe is a very lucrative job for many. It has become popular among Thai workers, especially those from Isaan. Many invested their life savings to fly to the opposite side of the world, with high hopes of turning their lives around. However, for some, they return to Thailand with little to show for their labors.

The Isaan Record speaks to a worker from Sakon Nakhon who picks berries in Finland. She is among the lucky few who are able to bring some savings back to Thailand. Still, many others have little to show for time in a foreign land.