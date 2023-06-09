Fermented sweet rice: a piece of local wisdom passed down through generations

Those who have eaten fermented sweet rice (khao mak) might describe it as a kind of traditional dessert. However, the process of making khao mak is similar to the fermentation of alcoholic drink sato [rice wine]. Although the traditional beverage is considered part of local wisdom, its production is extremely restricted by the current alcohol law. Both khao mak and sato producers still look forward to the day that this traditional fermentation technique will finally be recognized by the law.

The biggest question for them?

Does the government favor big corporations by allowing only them the right to produce alcoholic beverages legally?