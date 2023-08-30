The life of fishers, Hope blocked behind the dam gate

The Pak Mun Dam has long been controversial. It is blamed for the devastation of the surrounding ecosystem, so much so to the point that locals can no longer make a living from fishing, their traditional livelihood. Although the locals established the Assembly of the Poor to move against the construction and call out the government for their failure to take responsibility for the impacts to their livelihood and the environment, officials have continued to disregard their voices. The fishers of the Mun River who still love their profession, the ecosystem, and their hometown, have collectively said that the dam has permanently destroyed their livelihood and the trade in fisheries.