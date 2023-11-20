Bloody Berry เบอร์รีสีเลือด

Since 2006, a partnership between Thailand and Finland has sent migrant workers to harvest wild fruits for a 70-day picking season. The program has proven lucrative for many, with workers, particularly from the Isaan region, returning annually to earn money that they hoped would improve their lives and provide stability for their families.
Yet, not all the stories from the Finnish highlands are ones of success. Some workers find themselves sinking into debt after borrowing money to fund their trips, lured by the promise of a job that they believed would secure their financial future. The harsh reality, however, often contrasts with their initial, hopeful expectations.
The Isaan Record shares tales from those who have faced disappointment and justice for the journeys that ended in vain, burdened by debts despite the modest returns from Finland.
It's been more than a year since a tragedy that shocked Isaan (and the nation and the world) unfolded in Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. That day, 6 October 2022, started like any other day in Na Klang, but was suddenly shattered by terrible violence by a shooting occurred at the Uthai Sawan Child Development Center.
“Pordeemuan Studio” is a record label that has produced several artists reaching over 100 million views, with songs such as “Rak Kuan Mee Song Kon” (Love should have two people), a song about a wife and mistress, that went viral within a day.
Rasmee Isan Soul, or Rasmee Wayrana, is a renowned Isaan artist who has been recognized by “The Straits Times” as one of the top 50 notable individuals in Asia in the fields of culture and performance.
The accolades and reputation Rasmee has garnered are largely due to the unique musical genre that she’s developed. By blending the roots of traditional Isaan music, such as mor lam, jariang, and kantruem singing styles, combined with the global appeal of soul music, Rasmee introduced her own style, dubbed “Isan Soul.” This fresh perspective allows her audiences to experience Isaan music in a new way.
The Pak Mun Dam has long been controversial. It is blamed for the devastation of the surrounding ecosystem, so much so to the point that locals can no longer make a living from fishing, their traditional livelihood. Although the locals established the Assembly of the Poor to move against the construction and call out the government for their failure to take responsibility for the impacts to their livelihood and the environment, officials have continued to disregard their voices. The fishers of the Mun River who still love their profession, the ecosystem, and their hometown, have collectively said that the dam has permanently destroyed their livelihood and the trade in fisheries.