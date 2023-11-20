Bloody Berry เบอร์รีสีเลือด

Since 2006, a partnership between Thailand and Finland has sent migrant workers to harvest wild fruits for a 70-day picking season. The program has proven lucrative for many, with workers, particularly from the Isaan region, returning annually to earn money that they hoped would improve their lives and provide stability for their families.

Yet, not all the stories from the Finnish highlands are ones of success. Some workers find themselves sinking into debt after borrowing money to fund their trips, lured by the promise of a job that they believed would secure their financial future. The harsh reality, however, often contrasts with their initial, hopeful expectations.

The Isaan Record shares tales from those who have faced disappointment and justice for the journeys that ended in vain, burdened by debts despite the modest returns from Finland.