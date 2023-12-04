Communist ideology: Some things are hard to forget, and others are hard to remember.

“Comrade Kamchad” grew up in a low-income family – one whose members were communists. He grew up by communist teachings and became familiar with the term “classes” from a young age.

One day, he decided to leave home and his mother to study in China, hoping he could one day return and bring change to his homeland. When Kamchad returned to Thailand, he worked in radio communications.

His duties include decoding morse code sequences sent from communists nationwide and reporting them to leaders in southern Isaan. Until the day the Communist Party of Thailand was dissolved, Kamchad stood by his ideology of “fighting for the people.” He remained in the forest, waiting for his friends to join forces and fight arm in arm, even when there was no longer any food and the group’s leaders had already fled.