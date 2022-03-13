หน้าแรก
ระดมทุนศึกษาประวัติศาสตร์ผีบุญ
Coming Soon
I’m working on something amazing!
But don’t worry, I’ll back soon.
Opinion
Abuse in Thai schools requires a long, hard look in the mirror
News of physical abuse of students by teachers is all but commonplace in Isaan and in…
March 6, 2022
Opinion
Tearing up Democracy’s Roots
Construction of the high-speed rail project may open up new horizons for Thai society.…
March 3, 2022
Opinion
Dear coup supporters: It’s time you say no to new NGO bill
A new law aiming to regulate activities of NGOs and nonprofits in Thailand is expected…
January 23, 2022
Opinion
Charles Keyes dying wish for democratic Thailand
With the death of Professor Charles F. Keyes earlier this month, Isaan lost one of its…
January 18, 2022