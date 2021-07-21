ระดมทุนศึกษาประวิตศาสตร์ผีบุญ

ธนาคารกรุงเทพ

เลขที่บัญชี: 521-4-40594-5

ชื่อบัญชี: มูลนิธิเพื่อการศึกษาและสื่อภาคประชาชนอีสาน



Project Objective (คำแปลภาษาไทยอยู่ด้านล่าง)

The Isaan Record is an alternative media that produces in-depth news stories that present content on politics, society, human rights, and culture, under the slogan “Isaan Media for Isaan People.”

In June 2021, the Isaan Record team published a short series focusing on Isaan people’s struggle for autonomy in 1901-02. The rebellion was led by “holy men” [phi bun] whose followers rejected Bangkok’s attempt to centralize the kingdom through eliminating existing political structures and demanding onerous taxes on the population. Although the movement came to spread throughout the region, it was centered in Ubon Ratchathani. And it was there that the government focused its suppression of the rebellion. In an area called Non Pho, as many as 300 to 400 rebels were either killed in the battle or were executed.

The series drew much controversy and discussion among academics and the public about the region’s local history, especially the people in the village of Saphue in Trakan Phuetphon District. Many community members in Saphue were aware of the battle between “rebels” and government forces in 1901 but communicated orally with no written record.

Community members were enthusiastic when approached with the idea of making merit for their ancestors involved in the event, under the name, UBON AGENDA: Agenda Phi Bun Non Pho – Giving rice 0n 120+1-Year Anniversary of the Non Pho Battle on April 3-4 , 2022. Community members also hope to create a museum for coming generations.

The Isaan Record also considers that collecting information about the battle of “Phi Bun ” and making it available to its readers would be of value to society at large, the region, and especially to this local Northeastern community. From what our team has discovered, the story of how grassroots people became involved in this rebellion but their stories have not been told. The Phi Bun Rebellion was merely the first of a series of instances when Isaan people tried to fight against tyranny and were suppressed by the government. Publication of stories on Isaan history has become a matter of growing interest to Isaan people, especially the new generation. The series proposed in this project is therefore well timed and can serve as a way to raise people’s awareness and stir interest in Isaan people memorializing their own history, such as is the hope of Ban Saphue community members who want to create their own community history museum.

The Isaan Record has produced several in-depth series including “Sweet & Power” which examined the historical effect of sugarcane growing in Thailand and the Northeast on both consumers and producers, “A Decade on after Blood May 2010” which looked at the human cost to those affected by the government’s 2010 crackdown in Bangkok that left 94 dead and more than a thousand injured, most of them from the Northeast, as well as series, in the context of the Northeast, on the new generation rising up and the LGBTQ+ community.

ระดมทุนเพื่อผลิตสื่อชุดซีรีส์ “ผีบุญในอีสาน” และทำบุญแจกข้าววาระผีบุญโนนโพธิ์” ระหว่าง 3-4 เมษายน 2565 อำเภอตระการพืชผล จังหวัดอุบลราชธานี



วัตถุประสงค์



The Isaan Record เป็นสื่อทางเลือกที่ผลิตเรื่องราวข่าวเชิงลึกที่นำเสนอเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับการเมือง สังคม สิทธิมนุษยชน และวัฒนธรรม ภายใต้สโลแกน “สื่ออีสาน เพื่อคนอีสาน”



ช่วงเดือนมิถุนายน 2564 ที่ผ่านมา กองบรรณาธิการได้นำเสนอเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับการต่อสู้ของคนภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือที่เรียกตัวเองว่า “กลุ่มผู้มีบุญ” เพื่อปลดปล่อยตัวเองออกจากการกดขี่ของผู้ปกครองที่มีการรีดนาทาเล้นด้วยการบังคับให้จ่ายภาษีแพงและการรังแกในหลายรูปแบบ ซึ่งเป็นเหตุการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้นระหว่างปี 2[phone redacted] โดยเฉพาะในพื้นที่จังหวัดอุบลราชธานีและจังหวัดใกล้เคียง

ระดมทุนเพื่อผลิตสื่อซีรีส์ชุด “ผีบุญในอีสานเป็นเวลา 1 ปี และทำบุญแจกข้าววาระผีบุญโนนโพธิ์” ระหว่าง 3-4 เมษายน 2565 อำเภอตระการพืชผล จังหวัดอุบลราชธานี

กลุ่มเป้าหมายที่ได้รับประโยชน์จากโครงการ

กลุ่มประชาชนทั่วไป โดยเฉพาะนักศึกษา นักวิชาการ ผู้สนใจข้อมูลความรู้ทางประวัติศาสตร์

ก่อนทำโครงการกลุ่มเป้าหมายนี้มีลักษณะอย่างไร

ประชาชนในพื้นที่มีข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับเรื่องเล่าในชุมชนและพื้นที่ แต่ไม่มีการเก็บรวบรวมข้อมูลอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม โดยประชาชนในพื้นที่ต้องการมีส่วนร่วมในการบันทึกประวัติศาสตร์ชุมชนและท้องถิ่น

การเปลี่ยนแปลงที่คาดว่า น่าจะเกิดขึ้นหลังโครงการ

1.เกิดการทำกิจกรรมที่คนในพื้นที่มีส่วนร่วมด้วยการทำบุญเพื่อระลึกถึงผู้สูญเสียชีวิต ซึ่งจะมีการจัดกิจกรรม “UBON AGENDA : วาระผีบุญโนนโพธิ์ – สืบคุณบุญแจกข้าว 120+1 ปีศึกโนนโพธิ์” ระหว่างวันที่ 3-4 เมษายน 2565 ณ บ้านสะพือ อำเภอตระกาลพืชผล จังหวัดอุบลราชธานี

2.เกิดพิพิธภัณฑ์ประวัติศาสตร์ชุมชน ณ บ้านสะพือ อำเภอตระกาลพืชผล จังหวัดอุบลราชธานี (ขณะนี้มีชาวบ้านที่เป็นเจ้าของพื้นที่บริจาคที่ดินแล้วจำนวน 1 ไร่)