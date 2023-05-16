Northeasterns come out to the polls, some problems still encountered

ISAAN – The atmosphere of the general election today in the Northeast was bustling. Even in areas where it rained, voters still showed up to exercise their rights.

The Election Commission opened polling stations at 8:00 a.m. and voting was allowed until 5:00 p.m.

Thongsuk Uptha, 74, after traveling from Rayong province back home to Nakhon Ratchasima to cast her vote today, said she was excited, proud, and glad to be able to exercise her right to vote. She said she hoped that good people would come into office and help improve people’s lives by raising the stagnated price of rubber.

In Khon Kaen province, the governor, Kraisorn Kongchalad, went to vote and observe the poll station at Khon Kaen College of Management Technology (K Tech).

He said that there are up to 1,450,000 voters in the province, with a total of 2,600 polling stations in 11 districts. He hoped that more than 70% of the voters would come to vote, aside from those who already voted in advance.

Problems persisted at polling stations

Various organizations had many personnel monitoring the polls throughout the region. We Watch reported that it had found that in some instances polling staff had put the wrong type of label on the ballot box and that signage at many polling stations was missing or had been damaged. Both issues, We Watch reported, had been fixed.

Other problems encountered included polling stations lacking partitions behind voting booths, leaving voters visible while making their choices, as well as many polling stations lacking accommodations for accessibility for the elderly or disabled, such as no wheelchair ramps. In addition, it was reported that poll workers at some stations did not allow photographs of bulletin boards to be taken.

Many of the same problems were encountered during advanced voting on May 7.