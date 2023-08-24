A space for new generation in Ubon Ratchathani’s old town

Thai society has always seen a large gap between urban and rural populations. Therefore the terms “nighttime hangouts” and “provinces outside Bangkok” barely exist together.

However, the younger generations living in many areas recently attempted to break down this deeply-rooted social problem. They have been fighting for their hometowns to become more well-known through local artists, bars, and nightclubs.

“Impression Sunrise” represents a group of teenagers in Ubon Ratchathani province who dream of having their own space for live music performances, food, drinks, and art workshops. They hope that their hometown will become a popular attraction like other big cities.