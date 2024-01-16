Molam Srichan in a fast-changing world

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the uncertainty and instability of being a “molam artist” as a career choice, despite its being a long-respected profession in Thailand.

Having a second job or “side hustle” was one way of surviving: though it wasn’t by choice. Anyone could become unemployed at any time, so it wasn’t a good time to spend money recklessly.

“Speckled eyes. Flushed cheeks. Three lines on the neck. Stocking-like white markings on four legs.”

These are the peculiar characteristics marking a quality buffalo that can be valued up to several hundreds of thousands of baht. The buying and reselling of buffaloes has been the novel way of earning an income for the legendary molam artist “Srichan Weesee,” who decided on a career change during the COVID-19 pandemic.