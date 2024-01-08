Sompong Viengchan, Leader of Assembly of the Poor at Pak Mun Dam

For over three decades, Sompong Wiengchan has been a prominent voice of the Assembly of the Poor, demanding justice for the fishermen and fisherwomen of the Mun River, whose livelihoods were destroyed by Pak Mun Dam.

She is among the few women who are brave enough to take a leadership position in the movement. After losing her career, she has no fear left and stands firm to challenge the authorities.

Her uphill battle to make a living continues as she is turning 60, but the government has not helped to provide a solution. Regardless, Sompong’s outstanding role and work in the movement as a fearless female fisherman in the Mun River remains a force to be reckoned with.