Prated Ubon : Telling the stories of ordinary people
The Facebook page, “Prated Ubon,” is an example of the success of impressive content creators from Ubon Ratchathani province. Racking up over 300,000 followers, the page is run by a team of young people who tell local stories in a fun and accessible way. Prated Ubon also has a strong will and dedication to bring happiness to local people and put an emphasis on the importance of giving voice to ordinary people. They hope to bring about changes that will improve their hometown.
The Pak Mun Dam has long been controversial. It is blamed for the devastation of the surrounding ecosystem, so much so to the point that locals can no longer make a living from fishing, their traditional livelihood. Although the locals established the Assembly of the Poor to move against the construction and call out the government for their failure to take responsibility for the impacts to their livelihood and the environment, officials have continued to disregard their voices. The fishers of the Mun River who still love their profession, the ecosystem, and their hometown, have collectively said that the dam has permanently destroyed their livelihood and the trade in fisheries.
"Impression Sunrise" represents a group of teenagers in Ubon Ratchathani province who dream of having their own space for live music performances, food, drinks, and art workshops. They hope that their hometown will become a popular attraction like other big cities.
An 11-year-old boy needed to make money to support his impoverished family. He becomes a boxer even though he's too young to do it legally. But his family is in dire straits. He has no choice. He must box.
When the draft of the progressive alcohol bill was rejected, it shattered the hope of homemade brewers looking forward to making inexpensive alcoholic products while preserving their traditional brewing techniques.
A representative from the Sato Makers Group from Surin province asked, “Why is producing liquor so easy for major corporations, but nearly impossible for ordinary people?”