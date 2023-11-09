Nick Slurpee: Pordeemuan – Isaan’s record label with 100 million views

“Pordeemuan Studio” is a record label that has produced several artists reaching over 100 million views, with songs such as “Rak Kuan Mee Song Kon” (Love should have two people), a song about a wife and mistress, that went viral within a day. Pordeemuan Studio has continued to produce songs in the Thai folk song market with over 100 million views.

It has resulted in the studio scrambling to find new artists. The Isaan Record speaks to Kanitsorn Ngaonoi, also known as “Nick Slurpee”, a songwriter at the small but ambitious record label, about his inspirations in composing songs and making villagers become famous artists.