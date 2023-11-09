Nick Slurpee: Pordeemuan – Isaan’s record label with 100 million views
“Pordeemuan Studio” is a record label that has produced several artists reaching over 100 million views, with songs such as “Rak Kuan Mee Song Kon” (Love should have two people), a song about a wife and mistress, that went viral within a day. Pordeemuan Studio has continued to produce songs in the Thai folk song market with over 100 million views.
It has resulted in the studio scrambling to find new artists. The Isaan Record speaks to Kanitsorn Ngaonoi, also known as “Nick Slurpee”, a songwriter at the small but ambitious record label, about his inspirations in composing songs and making villagers become famous artists.
Rasmee Isan Soul, or Rasmee Wayrana, is a renowned Isaan artist who has been recognized by “The Straits Times” as one of the top 50 notable individuals in Asia in the fields of culture and performance.
The accolades and reputation Rasmee has garnered are largely due to the unique musical genre that she’s developed. By blending the roots of traditional Isaan music, such as mor lam, jariang, and kantruem singing styles, combined with the global appeal of soul music, Rasmee introduced her own style, dubbed “Isan Soul.” This fresh perspective allows her audiences to experience Isaan music in a new way.
The Pak Mun Dam has long been controversial. It is blamed for the devastation of the surrounding ecosystem, so much so to the point that locals can no longer make a living from fishing, their traditional livelihood. Although the locals established the Assembly of the Poor to move against the construction and call out the government for their failure to take responsibility for the impacts to their livelihood and the environment, officials have continued to disregard their voices. The fishers of the Mun River who still love their profession, the ecosystem, and their hometown, have collectively said that the dam has permanently destroyed their livelihood and the trade in fisheries.
The Facebook page, “Prated Ubon,” is an example of the success of impressive content creators from Ubon Ratchathani province. Racking up over 300,000 followers, the page is run by a team of young people who tell local stories in a fun and accessible way. Prated Ubon also has a strong will and dedication to bring happiness to local people and put an emphasis on the importance of giving voice to ordinary people. They hope to bring about changes that will improve their hometown.
"Impression Sunrise" represents a group of teenagers in Ubon Ratchathani province who dream of having their own space for live music performances, food, drinks, and art workshops. They hope that their hometown will become a popular attraction like other big cities.