One year after the Nong Bua Lamphu tragedy, memories and dreams are still alive.
It’s been more than a year since a tragedy that shocked Isaan (and the nation and the world) unfolded in Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. That day, 6 October 2022, started like any other day in Na Klang, but was suddenly shattered by terrible violence by a shooting occurred at the Uthai Sawan Child Development Center.
A year later, memories of that day still creates fear for people living in the area and those who traveled through the route where the incident. Our documentary brings you back to that day when 37 people left this world to never return, a nightmare that continues for those who lost family members.
“Pordeemuan Studio” is a record label that has produced several artists reaching over 100 million views, with songs such as “Rak Kuan Mee Song Kon” (Love should have two people), a song about a wife and mistress, that went viral within a day.
Rasmee Isan Soul, or Rasmee Wayrana, is a renowned Isaan artist who has been recognized by “The Straits Times” as one of the top 50 notable individuals in Asia in the fields of culture and performance.
The accolades and reputation Rasmee has garnered are largely due to the unique musical genre that she’s developed. By blending the roots of traditional Isaan music, such as mor lam, jariang, and kantruem singing styles, combined with the global appeal of soul music, Rasmee introduced her own style, dubbed “Isan Soul.” This fresh perspective allows her audiences to experience Isaan music in a new way.
The Pak Mun Dam has long been controversial. It is blamed for the devastation of the surrounding ecosystem, so much so to the point that locals can no longer make a living from fishing, their traditional livelihood. Although the locals established the Assembly of the Poor to move against the construction and call out the government for their failure to take responsibility for the impacts to their livelihood and the environment, officials have continued to disregard their voices. The fishers of the Mun River who still love their profession, the ecosystem, and their hometown, have collectively said that the dam has permanently destroyed their livelihood and the trade in fisheries.
The Facebook page, “Prated Ubon,” is an example of the success of impressive content creators from Ubon Ratchathani province. Racking up over 300,000 followers, the page is run by a team of young people who tell local stories in a fun and accessible way. Prated Ubon also has a strong will and dedication to bring happiness to local people and put an emphasis on the importance of giving voice to ordinary people. They hope to bring about changes that will improve their hometown.