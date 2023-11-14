One year after the Nong Bua Lamphu tragedy, memories and dreams are still alive.

It’s been more than a year since a tragedy that shocked Isaan (and the nation and the world) unfolded in Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. That day, 6 October 2022, started like any other day in Na Klang, but was suddenly shattered by terrible violence by a shooting occurred at the Uthai Sawan Child Development Center.

A year later, memories of that day still creates fear for people living in the area and those who traveled through the route where the incident. Our documentary brings you back to that day when 37 people left this world to never return, a nightmare that continues for those who lost family members.