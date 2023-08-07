Features

The Faith of the Young Boxer

An 11-year-old boy needed to make money to support his impoverished family. He becomes a boxer even though he’s too young to do it legally. But his family is in dire straits. He has no choice. He must box.

Produced by Natticha Nasee.

Author

ณัฐทิชา นาสี
A dedicated storyteller who brings narratives to life through video filmmaking and writing

